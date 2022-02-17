Judge temporarily blocks release of records in Bob Saget death investigation
01:30
Bob Saget’s family had sued Florida investigators to stop the release of some records because they “graphically depict” him. A judge sided with Saget’s family, writing they would suffer “irreparable harm” if the records weren’t kept private.Feb. 17, 2022
Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA
02:07
What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategy
02:03
Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store
01:44
Now Playing
Judge temporarily blocks release of records in Bob Saget death investigation
01:30
UP NEXT
FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for review
01:36
Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote