IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet strives for inclusion on stage 01:29 Overflowing warehouses stalling holiday deliveries 01:58 Covid testing sites overwhelmed ahead of the holidays 01:31
Now Playing
Jury begins deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial 01:38
UP NEXT
Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial 01:38 Biden facing dual crises of Covid surge and stalled domestic agenda 01:39 American held hostage in Haiti speaks out 01:10 Airports packed with holiday travelers amid omicron concerns 02:01 New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise 02:52 Exclusive look at new drone technology 02:27 Nonprofit Santa's workshop helps families in need 02:14 Holiday shipping ramps up ahead of Christmas 01:50 Build Back Better plan faces major setback 01:52 Omicron spreading by the day with tests in limited supply 02:19 Millions of Americans expected to travel this holiday season 02:19 Health officials warn of winter Covid surge as omicron spreads 02:35 Covid and the holidays: what should you do? 03:10 NFL postpones games as Covid outbreak hits the league 02:49 7-year-old dancer’s dream comes true on stage 02:52 Super Saturday shopping underway 02:10 Jury begins deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial 01:38
Ghislaine Maxwell faces six criminal counts, including sex trafficking and charges she conspired to entice and transport underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. The prosecution called her “a sophisticated predator,” while the defense said she was being tried as a proxy for Epstein. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty.
Dec. 21, 2021 Read More Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet strives for inclusion on stage 01:29 Overflowing warehouses stalling holiday deliveries 01:58 Covid testing sites overwhelmed ahead of the holidays 01:31
Now Playing
Jury begins deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial 01:38
UP NEXT
Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial 01:38 Biden facing dual crises of Covid surge and stalled domestic agenda 01:39