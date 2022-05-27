IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trial

02:28

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's seven-week-long celebrity trial is coming to an end as both sides are giving their closing arguments, today. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Heard, for $50 million for defamation and Heard is counter suing for $100 million. The trial has garnered a lot of attention as large crowds were frequently seen outside the courthouse.May 27, 2022

Best of NBC News

