Nightly News

Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

02:07

A jury in Pontiac, Mich., found Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. She is the first parent in the U.S. to ever be convicted for their role in a mass school shooting carried out by their child. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports.Feb. 7, 2024

