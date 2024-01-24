Jury selection begins in trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School mass shooter

Jennifer Crumbley is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for her alleged role in the mass shooting carried out by her son at a Michigan school in 2021. Prosecutors allege Ethan Crumbley's father bought him the gun used in the attack and that both parents ignored warning signs about his mental state. NBC News' Adrienne Broaddus reports Crumbley is the first parent in the U.S. to be charged in connection with a mass shooting their child committed. Jan. 24, 2024