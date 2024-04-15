IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial
April 15, 202402:54

Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial

02:54

Former President Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courtroom today for his criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records involving a hush money payment to an adult film actress. The process of jury selection began as Mr. Trump called the trial an "assault on America." NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports. April 15, 2024

