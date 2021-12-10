Jussie Smollett found guilty in hate crime hoax trial
01:10
A Chicago jury found actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six counts for staging a hate crime attack on himself and then lying to police about it in 2019. Smollett could face up to three years in prison. Dec. 10, 2021
