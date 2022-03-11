Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail

Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for falsely reporting that he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the latest details from Chicago.March 11, 2022
