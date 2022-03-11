IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Inflation hits 40-year high, accelerating 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    01:54

  • Kherson, Ukraine offers glimpse into Russian occupation

    01:49

  • Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire

    03:27

  • Harris supports calls for international war crimes investigation against Russia

    01:35

  • More than 1 million Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:54

  • New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses

    01:28

  • Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

    01:33

  • Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine

    01:58

  • Sunken Endurance ship found in Antarctica over 100 years later

    01:21

  • Venezuela releases two detained Americans

    01:30

  • National average gas price hits a record $4.25

    01:31

  • Ukrainian civilians preparing to defend their country

    01:59

  • Ukraine says Russia responsible for bombing of children’s and maternity hospital

    03:04

  • Ukrainian ballerinas leave the stage for front lines

    02:15

  • Russian invasion a historic test for world leaders

    04:17

  • Ukrainians in the U.S. working to help relatives escape war

    02:44

  • What Ukrainians are carrying with them as they rush to escape war

    02:58

  • Inside sanctuary for mothers and children in Ukraine

    02:59

  • U.S. defense official says Russia retains 95 percent of its combat power

    02:23

  • Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas

    02:10

Nightly News

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail

01:45

Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail for falsely reporting that he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch has the latest details from Chicago.March 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Inflation hits 40-year high, accelerating 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    01:54

  • Kherson, Ukraine offers glimpse into Russian occupation

    01:49

  • Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire

    03:27

  • Harris supports calls for international war crimes investigation against Russia

    01:35

  • More than 1 million Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:54

  • New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All