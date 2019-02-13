Jussie Smollett speaks out for first time since alleged attack

Jussie Smollett speaks out for first time since alleged attack01:18
In the interview set to air tomorrow morning, the “Empire” star voiced anger towards his purported attackers and people expressing doubts about his story.
King of the world: Meet the Westminster Kennel Club’s top dog01:12
New program aims to help teens separate fact from fiction in online news01:54
NASA ends 15-year ‘Opportunity’ mission on Mars after losing contact00:57
Brand new way to give your credit score an instant boost01:31
Parkland survivors prepare to mark one year since deadly mass shooting02:22
FDA advisory panel endorses breakthrough nasal spray treatment for depression01:17