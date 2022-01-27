IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

02:33

People close to Justice Stephen Breyer said he made the decision to step down from the Supreme Court within the past several weeks and prepared to formally notify the White House this week. Breyer will remain on the bench at least until late June when the current term ends. Jan. 27, 2022

