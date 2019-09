Juul CEO Kevin Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive with tobacco giant Altria, which owns a major stake in Juul. Juul also said it will not oppose the Trump Administration’s proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes. Georgia reported its first vaping-related death, bringing the total to 10 nationwide, and the State health department tells NBC News they’re investigating 1,000 suspected cases.