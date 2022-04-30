Kansas town hit by tornado 31 years ago after an EF-5 tornado hit the town on the same day

The Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas, has been hit by a fast-moving tornado tearing through everything in its path. This comes almost 31 years after an EF-5 in 1991 killed 17 people when the town’s only siren failed to sound. This has been the most destructive of 14 reported tornadoes from Nebraska through Kansas. Authorities say four people were injured, but no one has died.April 30, 2022