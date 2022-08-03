IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kansas votes to uphold abortion rights

Kansas voters turned out in unexpected numbers to uphold abortion rights in the red state. Voter turnout was staggering, approaching levels typically seen during a presidential election. 59 percent of Kansas voted to uphold the state’s constitutional right to an abortion, which is currently legal up to 22 weeks. This is the first time abortion has been on the ballot since the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Aug. 3, 2022

