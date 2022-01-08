IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

Nightly News

Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

01:31

As mass protests sweep the country, Kazakhstan’s government gave security forces orders to shoot to kill. The clashes began this weekend over gas prices, and quickly escalated. Russia has sent in several thousand troops to back the government.Jan. 8, 2022

    Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

