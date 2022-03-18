Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction

Marco Sanchez was an inmate at the Graves County jail, on work release, when a massive tornado hit a candle factory destroying the roof of the building. After escaping from the rubble with a shattered foot, Sanchez went back to save four employees. Following this heroic act, Sheriff John Hayden spoke with a judge to give Sanchez early release. Sanchez declined the offer, wanting to hold himself accountable for his actions. This month, he has been released and is welcomed back into a grateful community. March 18, 2022