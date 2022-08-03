IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook massacre was ‘100% real’

    01:51

  • Trump-backed candidates prevail in primaries

    01:28

  • Inside the metaverse: what does the future of virtual reality feel like?

    03:27

  • Arkansas scientist behind 'magic' school bus expands learning opportunities for kids

    01:32

  • Primaries in key states project GOP future following Jan. 6 hearings

    02:05

  • Deadly wildfire in California forcing thousands to evacuate

    01:22

  • Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan despite China’s threats

    02:32

  • New details on drone strike that killed Al Qaeda leader, as fears grow over terrorism in Afghanistan

    02:00

  • At least 37 dead in Kentucky flash floods, hundreds potentially still missing

    01:36

  • Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 88

    01:39

  • Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader

    04:49

  • NBC News’ Lester Holt interviews parents of missing American Austin Tice

    03:00

  • Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion since Supreme Court decision

    02:09

  • Deshaun Watson receives six-game suspension

    01:30

  • Death toll rises to at least 37 in Kentucky flash flood catastrophe

    02:06

  • 23-year-old co-pilot dies after exiting plane without parachute

    01:58

  • California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming

    01:27

  • Ohio bride sparks movement of donating wedding dresses and passing them onto others

    02:13

  • Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

    02:15

  • Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of Taiwan

    01:29

Nightly News

Kentucky recovering from horrific flash flooding that claimed at least 37 lives

01:39

One week after Kentucky’s horrific flash flooding, many are still lining up for basic necessities such as food and water. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch spoke with residents in the area, some saying they lost everything. The natural disaster killed at least 37 people and many are still missing. Aug. 3, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook massacre was ‘100% real’

    01:51

  • Trump-backed candidates prevail in primaries

    01:28

  • Inside the metaverse: what does the future of virtual reality feel like?

    03:27

  • Arkansas scientist behind 'magic' school bus expands learning opportunities for kids

    01:32

  • Primaries in key states project GOP future following Jan. 6 hearings

    02:05

  • Deadly wildfire in California forcing thousands to evacuate

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All