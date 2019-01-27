Kentucky school district forced to reckon with high number of student suicides

Kentucky school district forced to reckon with high number of student suicides01:53
The community is mourning 10-year-old Seven, a fifth grader whose mother says he faced relentless bullying from his peers. Seven is the eighth student to die by suicide this school year in the Jefferson County School District.
