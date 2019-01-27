Nightly News

Kentucky school district forced to reckon with high number of student suicides

01:53

The community is mourning 10-year-old Seven, a fifth grader whose mother says he faced relentless bullying from his peers. Seven is the eighth student to die by suicide this school year in the Jefferson County School District.Jan. 27, 2019

