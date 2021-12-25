IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Major airlines cancel holiday flights as omicron spreads

  What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

  Severe weather across western U.S.

  California's Napa Valley hit hard by historic drought

  Powerful James Webb Telescope set to launch on Christmas morning

  Meet the group of journalists behind NBC Nightly News

    Kentucky town comes together for toy giveaway after deadly tornado

    Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

  Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

  Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays

  Putin says Russia doesn't want war with Ukraine

  Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow

  Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system

  Lester Holt reflects on year of hope and setbacks amid pandemic

  Police looking for generous kid who sent $10 from piggy bank

  Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

  Exclusive: 'Havana Syndrome' victim speaks out

  Americans turning to small businesses for holiday shopping

  Growing outrage over truck driver's 110-year sentence in deadly collision

  How flight crews prep planes with no time to waste during travel rush

Kentucky town comes together for toy giveaway after deadly tornado

The Mayfield, Kentucky community is coming together for Christmas, two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the town. “We all stick together and we will come back,” says a woman who helped organize a massive toy giveaway. Dec. 25, 2021

