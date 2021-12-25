Kentucky town comes together for toy giveaway after deadly tornado
The Mayfield, Kentucky community is coming together for Christmas, two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the town. “We all stick together and we will come back,” says a woman who helped organize a massive toy giveaway. Dec. 25, 2021
