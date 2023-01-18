IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Kerry Sanders retires after more than three decades at NBC News

03:32

NBC News is saying farewell to one of our own, veteran correspondent Kerry Sanders, as he announces his retirement. Lester Holt takes a look back at some of Kerry’s extraordinary reporting.Jan. 18, 2023

