Key battleground results, control of House still in question

Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students01:29
Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters01:45
Florida bracing for Nicole’s impact ahead of landfall02:41
Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces01:36
DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory01:44
Key takeaways from 2022 midterm elections01:43
- Now Playing
Key battleground results, control of House still in question01:54
- UP NEXT
Midterm elections did not result in red wave despite predictions03:05
36 critical governor’s seats up for election01:52
Democrats, Republicans battling for key Senate seats01:52
NBC News projects Republican Gov. Mike DeWine wins re-election in Ohio03:01
Winning Powerball ticket sold for record jackpot01:29
FBI says no significant problems with election threats so far02:21
House of Representatives control up for grabs02:14
Polls beginning to close in certain states02:07
Millions of Americans cast their vote in consequential midterm election04:24
Elon Musk gets political on Twitter ahead of midterm elections01:42
Ohio Senate candidates focusing on economic issues02:22
Powerball hits record high of $1.9 billion01:18
Biden, Trump making last effort on campaign trail to sway voters03:38
- UP NEXT
Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students01:29
Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters01:45
Florida bracing for Nicole’s impact ahead of landfall02:41
Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces01:36
DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory01:44
Key takeaways from 2022 midterm elections01:43
Play All