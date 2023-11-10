IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Gaza City hospitals raise alarm as IDF nears, FBI director criticizes selection of new HQ, and how breast implants were used in lifesaving surgery

Nightly News

Key takeaways from last night’s Republican presidential debate

01:51

The Republican presidential race is intensifying after last night’s debate with five GOP candidates. Both Florida Gov. DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Haley claimed momentum and taunted former President Trump for his absence. Trump holds a commanding lead in the primary. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.Nov. 10, 2023

