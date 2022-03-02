Kharkiv moves underground as Russian attacks hit Freedom Square, residential building
01:35
Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, took a colossal hit from Russian attacks, killing seven people, according to Ukrainian officials. As attacks continue, civilians are seeking safety in basements and the subway. A whole maternity ward was moved to a bomb shelter.March 2, 2022
Growing concern over Putin’s next move
01:43
Russian forces escalate attacks in Ukraine
03:05
More than 600,000 Ukrainians rush to escape Russian invasion, UN says
02:20
Now Playing
Kharkiv moves underground as Russian attacks hit Freedom Square, residential building
01:35
UP NEXT
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
02:10
White House Chief of Staff previews Biden’s State of the Union address