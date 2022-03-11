Kherson, Ukraine offers glimpse into Russian occupation
01:49
Kherson, Ukraine, is the first and only major city to fall to Russian forces two weeks into the invasion. Russian forces are suppressing dissidents, and locals accuse them of looting. The mayor says they only have about a week of food left.March 11, 2022
