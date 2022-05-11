IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kids learn how to fish and more from inspiring Florida program

    01:45
Nightly News

Kids learn how to fish and more from inspiring Florida program

01:45

In Florida, “Big Will” Dunn mentors young fishermen through “Take A Kid Fishing,” a program that teaches kids, all of whom have either lost their father or don’t have an active father figure, how to fish. Dunn had a great relationship with his father and decided he wanted to share the experience with those that don’t have it.May 11, 2022

