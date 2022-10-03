IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Kim Kardashian pays $1.26 million in settlement over crypto promotion

01:30

Reality TV star and influencer Kim Kardashian paid $1.26 million for failing to disclose that she was paid for a post promoting a speculative cryptocurrency. She paid the settlement without admitting wrongdoing and is prohibited from promoting crypto for three years.Oct. 3, 2022

