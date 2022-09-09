IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

King Charles III ascends to the throne at 73 years old

02:58

King Charles III has been preparing to ascend to the throne for decades. During his first speech as monarch, he made it clear that similarly to his mother, he will not give up the post until his death. NBC News’ Richard Engel reflects on the king’s life leading up to this historic moment.Sept. 9, 2022

