    King Charles III makes first speech to his nation

Nightly News

King Charles III makes first speech to his nation

King Charles III was greeted by thousands today at Buckingham Palace where he recorded his first message to his nation. The king’s message honored his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and appointed William and Kate the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the king’s speech.Sept. 9, 2022

