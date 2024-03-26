IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Known associate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in raids, law enforcement source says
Nightly News

A source familiar with the raids tells NBC News the Homeland Security investigation is focused on sex trafficking. NBC News has not been able to reach the associate, Brendan Paul. A lawyer for Combs says the music mogul is innocent and will clear his name. NBC News' Steve Patterson reports.March 26, 2024

