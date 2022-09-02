IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

Nightly News

Labor Day weekend bringing travel surge, heat wave to U.S.

This Labor Day weekend, the nation’s biggest airports are seeing their largest holiday crowds. Nearly a quarter of all flights were delayed in August amid a summer of travel chaos. While airlines are trying to rebound from the cancellations, the vast majority of Americans will travel by car this holiday weekend with gas prices falling. Meanwhile, historic heat is impacting tens of millions of Americans.Sept. 2, 2022

