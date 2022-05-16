Labor shortages impacting summer resort communities

As many pandemic restrictions lift and with Memorial Day just a few weeks away, many are gearing up for summer vacation. But tourist locations still suffer from labor shortages that could affect the quality of trips. Nationwide, summer resort communities are desperately searching for workers to help accommodate the crowds they expect this season. Some say the lack of workers is due to fewer local teens willing to work, the pandemic and lack of housing for international workers. In some cases, tourists can expect service to be slower and prices to be higher.May 16, 2022