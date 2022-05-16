IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Labor shortages impacting summer resort communities

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Passenger speaks out after landing plane with no flying experience

    01:45

  • One dead in Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting

    00:39

  • Remembering Pearl Young as Buffalo mourns

    01:30

  • Dramatic spike in U.S. hate crimes

    02:30

  • Kate Snow interviews Buffalo mass shooting witness Grady Lewis

    01:51

  • Suspect in Buffalo mass shooting was previously investigated by police

    02:03

  • 10 Killed in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

    02:45

  • Mother creates organization in son’s legacy by bringing joy to D.C. children

    02:27

  • Extreme couponing comes back as cost of goods keep going up

    02:35

  • Small plane crashes onto Miami Bridge, one dead, 6 injured

    01:30

  • Sweden and Finland eye NATO membership

    01:24

  • Tens of thousands march to protect abortion rights

    01:41

  • Formula shortage predicted to last at least for the rest of the year

    02:12

  • 13 shot, 10 killed at Buffalo grocery store

    01:51

  • Lucy Westlake becomes youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest

    01:45

  • With crime rising, Biden urges local leaders to use unspent Covid relief money to hire more police

    01:45

  • Long Island police release 911 call in mystery disappearance after 12 years

    01:26

  • One-on-one interview with surging Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette

    01:44

  • Elon Musk stokes speculation after tweeting Twitter deal on hold

    01:54

Nightly News

Labor shortages impacting summer resort communities

02:29

As many pandemic restrictions lift and with Memorial Day just a few weeks away, many are gearing up for summer vacation. But tourist locations still suffer from labor shortages that could affect the quality of trips. Nationwide, summer resort communities are desperately searching for workers to help accommodate the crowds they expect this season. Some say the lack of workers is due to fewer local teens willing to work, the pandemic and lack of housing for international workers. In some cases, tourists can expect service to be slower and prices to be higher.May 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Labor shortages impacting summer resort communities

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Passenger speaks out after landing plane with no flying experience

    01:45

  • One dead in Geneva Presbyterian Church shooting

    00:39

  • Remembering Pearl Young as Buffalo mourns

    01:30

  • Dramatic spike in U.S. hate crimes

    02:30

  • Kate Snow interviews Buffalo mass shooting witness Grady Lewis

    01:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All