    LAPD introduces virtual reality training for police officers

    Couple weds aboard plane after plans for Vegas elopement go awry

  Former USS George Washington sailor speaks out about suicides among ship crew members

  FDA moves to ban sale of menthol cigarettes

  Marine veteran Trevor Reed returns to U.S. after time in Russian jail

  Consequences of severe drought and climate change ripple across California

  Ukrainian dance instructor's act of heroism

  U.S. economy shrinks in first quarter but doesn't tell the whole story

  Biden seeks new $33 billion Ukraine aid package from Congress

  New Russian strikes in Kyiv after U.N. head meets with Zelenskyy

  Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for kids under age 6

  How can the U.S. adapt for an all-electric vehicle future? Inside the search for charging solutions

  Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden's immigration policies and Title 42

  Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral

  China's call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

  McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in closed-door meeting

LAPD introduces virtual reality training for police officers

The LAPD is using 3D animation, measurements of an officer’s heartbeat, stress level, and more in an interactive virtual space to prepare for real-life scenarios. Chief of Police Michel Moore sees virtual reality as a game changer for officers, especially in de-escalation training. This comes as use-of-force tactics come under intense scrutiny. The LAPD reported 37 police shootings last year, up from 27 in 2020.April 29, 2022

    LAPD introduces virtual reality training for police officers

    Couple weds aboard plane after plans for Vegas elopement go awry

