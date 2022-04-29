LAPD introduces virtual reality training for police officers

The LAPD is using 3D animation, measurements of an officer’s heartbeat, stress level, and more in an interactive virtual space to prepare for real-life scenarios. Chief of Police Michel Moore sees virtual reality as a game changer for officers, especially in de-escalation training. This comes as use-of-force tactics come under intense scrutiny. The LAPD reported 37 police shootings last year, up from 27 in 2020.April 29, 2022