    Las Vegas on high alert for Sunday's Super Bowl

Las Vegas on high alert for Sunday's Super Bowl

As Las Vegas gets ready to host its first Super Bowl, some 300,000 fans are converging on the city, and hundreds of federal agents joining with local and state authorities to keep the city safe. NBC’S Kaylee Hartung reports on the efforts on the ground and in the air.Feb. 10, 2024

