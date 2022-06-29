IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams dies

01:39

The last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Hershel “Woody” Williams, passed away. Woody enlisted in the Marine Corps and was sent to Iwo Jima in February 1945. Marines had been fighting to take the island for four days but Woody’s marines were pinned down by Japanese troops firing at them. Woody used a flamethrower and fought for four hours to stop the Japanese, saving many lives.June 29, 2022

