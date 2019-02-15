Last-minute lovebirds race to show Valentine’s Day affections

Last-minute lovebirds race to show Valentine’s Day affections01:10
Love is in the air today, as happy couples get engaged on the Rink at Rockefeller Center or say “I do” on top of the Empire State Building. But for some, Valentine’s Day has been a rush for last-minute gifts and reservations.
NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo to host first Democratic presidential primary debate00:24
Last-minute lovebirds race to show Valentine’s Day affections01:10
Mystery in South Carolina town as $1.5 billion lottery winnings go unclaimed for months01:05
Colorado man who fought off mountain lion speaks out with a warning for other hikers01:18
Florida school hires armed combat veterans to patrol school01:40
Dramatic rescue after early morning mudslide leaves California woman trapped00:51