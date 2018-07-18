Feedback
Lava bomb injures 23 people on Hawaii tour boat

 

The fiery rock could have sunk the sightseeing vessel, and Hawaii’s coast guard is warning of more explosions on and off the big island.

José was reunited with his son — but the 3-year-old is not the same

Schwarzenegger calls Trump ‘a little wet noodle’ and ‘fanboy’ over Putin news conference
MGM's suit is not an attack on victims of Las Vegas shooting

'This is just the beginning': Using DNA and genealogy to crack years-old cold cases

NBC News poll: Americans turn more anti-Russia under Trump

Trump calls out 'very aggressive' Montenegro in latest NATO jibe

Thai soccer team leaves hospital, heads home to families after odds-defying rescue
Thai cave boys leave hospital, smile after rescue drama

European Union hits Google with record $5 billion fine in Android antitrust case

24 hours later, Trump claims he misspoke in Helsinki, meant to say Russia did have reason to meddle in election

Inside the last Blockbuster video store in America

