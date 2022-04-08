Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed, shattering the law’s highest glass ceiling, less than ten miles away, three law students were watching with pride at American University’s Washington College of Law. Nia Langley focuses on human rights, Rolonda Donelson is studying reproductive law, and Imani Brooks, who hopes to follow in Judge Jackson’s footsteps. They recount what this historic moment means to them as female Black law students.April 8, 2022