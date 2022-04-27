IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How can the U.S. adapt for an all-electric vehicle future? Inside the search for charging solutions

    Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42

    Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeral

  • China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdown

  • McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in closed-door meeting

  • Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

  • How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start

  • The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

  • Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park

  • How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could change the platform

  • Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

  • Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

  • NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’

  • Mysterious hepatitis outbreak among children

  • Supreme Court weighs case of Washington coach asked not to pray on the field

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

Nightly News

Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42

The Biden administration is facing criticism over its decision to end a Covid-era border restriction called Title 42. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled today on Capitol Hill as fears of a migrant surge continue to rise. According to U.S. officials, 170,000 migrants are waiting to cross the border if Title 42 is lifted, however, a federal judge said he would pause the administration’s plan to lift the policy on May 23.April 27, 2022

