    Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

Nightly News

Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

The CEOs of major oil companies faced tough questions from Congress over gas prices. The executives said prices are set globally, and the embargo on Russian oil is a big factor. Many Americans are struggling with rising gasoline costs, even changing business practices to save money.April 6, 2022

    Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

