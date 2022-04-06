Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

The CEOs of major oil companies faced tough questions from Congress over gas prices. The executives said prices are set globally, and the embargo on Russian oil is a big factor. Many Americans are struggling with rising gasoline costs, even changing business practices to save money.April 6, 2022
Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw
02:55
Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka
01:48
Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes
01:43
Severe storms strike the South
01:19
Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting