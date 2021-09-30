Lawmakers share personal stories about abortion at hearing
Rep. Cori Bush revealed publicly for the first time her own experience with abortion after being raped on a church trip when she was in high school. Her testimony, one of several from lawmakers, came during a hearing meant to highlight the need to fight against restrictive abortion laws. Republicans who oppose abortion rights were vocal as well. Rep. Cammack described her own mother’s decision not to terminate her pregnancy. Sept. 30, 2021