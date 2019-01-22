Lawyer says accused U.S. spy was given classified Russia documents, but had no idea

Lawyer says accused U.S. spy was given classified Russia documents, but had no idea01:10
During Paul Whelan’s first appearance in court since Russia charged him with an unnamed “act of espionage,” his lawyer said Whelan was given a thumb drive with a list of officials, when he had been expecting to receive vacation pictures.
United Airlines reviewing flight that left passengers stranded on ground for hours01:04
Rudy Giuliani: I am afraid it will be on my gravestone. ‘Rudy Giuliani: He lied for Trump’01:20
Growing concern about the soaring cost of insulin02:24
Skier dies in avalanche outside Aspen01:00
Exclusive: Teen at center of protest controversy says he was ‘not disrespectful’ to Native American elder02:27
Lawyer says accused U.S. spy was given classified Russia documents, but had no idea01:10