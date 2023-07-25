IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

LeBron James’ son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

02:57

Bronny James, the son of basketball superstar LeBron, was rushed to the ER during a practice at the University of Southern California after suffering a cardiac arrest. Medical staff say the 18-year-old is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. NBC News’ Kaylee Hartung reports.July 25, 2023

