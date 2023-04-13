IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Police arrest suspect in tech exec Bob Lee’s murder

    01:35

  • Deadly infant sleeper still being sold online even after recall

    01:35

  • 21-year-old Air National Guardsman arrested for intelligence documents leak

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    New York City School teaching sign language to build more inclusive world

    02:00

  • Jury selection underway in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News

    01:35

  • Fort Lauderdale airport shut down after historic flooding

    01:23

  • NBC News report links identity theft to illegal work in slaughterhouses

    03:00

  • U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

    01:27

  • Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson reinstated after expulsion

    01:30

  • Juul agrees to $462 million settlement after being accused of targeting teens

    01:33

  • 911 audio released of Louisville bank shooting

    01:49

  • Biden visits Ireland, pays tribute to family history

    01:28

  • Iconic food storage brand Tupperware warns it could go out of business

    01:31

  • Toxic Indiana plant fire forces more than 1,500 residents to evacuate

    02:49

  • NBC News speaks to migrant teen working in dangerous slaughterhouse

    04:26

  • Big Pharma companies blast Texas judge’s ruling invalidating abortion pill approval

    01:56

  • U.S. investigating intelligence documents leak

    01:36

  • Tony Hawk helps Navajo Nation community build skatepark

    01:40

  • AI could revolutionize cancer detection, according to MIT, Mass General research

    02:54

Nightly News

Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

02:20

The attorney general vowed to challenge a ruling from a federal appeals court that could jeopardize access to mifepristone, a commonly used abortion pill. The fierce battle over abortion is now headed to the Supreme Court. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has the latest.April 13, 2023

  • Police arrest suspect in tech exec Bob Lee’s murder

    01:35

  • Deadly infant sleeper still being sold online even after recall

    01:35

  • 21-year-old Air National Guardsman arrested for intelligence documents leak

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    New York City School teaching sign language to build more inclusive world

    02:00

  • Jury selection underway in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All