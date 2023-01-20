IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

01:50

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter David Crosby – best known for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – has died at 81 years old. Lester Holt reflects on Crosby’s career and legacy.Jan. 20, 2023

