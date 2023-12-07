IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A look at why officers on federal task forces often aren’t charged in questionable shooting cases

    04:22
    Legendary television producer Norman Lear dead at 101

    02:05
    Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘other than day one’

    01:52

  • US Official: Israel considering flooding Hamas tunnels

    02:22

  • Deadly flooding in Pacific Northwest after relentless rain

    01:54

  • Suspect in custody after six people were killed in Austin and San Antonio

    02:11

  • Multiple victims, suspect dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting

    02:41

  • Growing evidence of Hamas’ sexual crimes against women during attack

    04:37

  • NCAA president proposes new division that would allow for student athletes to be paid

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Popular streaming services partnering with competitors to bundle content

    01:48

  • Presidents of MIT, UPenn and Harvard testify on Capitol Hill over rise in antisemitism on campuses

    02:06

  • Massive home explosion in Arlington, Virginia during SWAT standoff

    01:44

  • Israeli ground offensive against Hamas expanding farther south in Gaza

    02:47

  • Millions in Pacific Northwest under flood alerts as multiple storms hit region

    01:40

  • Small Illinois town comes together to save supermarket

    01:53

  • Newborn babies evacuated from Gaza now being treated at Cairo hospital

    02:28

  • What we know about the mysterious illness hitting dogs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58

  • White House condemns pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia restaurant as antisemitic

    01:53

Nightly News

Legendary television producer Norman Lear dead at 101

02:05

Norman Lear, the iconic television creator of shows like "The Jeffersons" and "All in the Family," has died at 101 years old. NBC News' Joe Fryer takes a look back at his life and legacy. Dec. 7, 2023

