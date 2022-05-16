IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Lester Holt: Buffalo shooting follows 'well-worn path of racially fueled anger and violence' in America

01:15

A gunman killed 10 people this weekend in a Buffalo supermarket. It was another mass shooting in America. Another tragedy along "a well-worn path of racially fueled anger and violence." Many are feeling sad. Angry. Tired. "And hardest to say: we feel helpless," Lester Holt says.May 16, 2022

