Please select another video.
Lester Holt on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. was the father to a movement, leading a national cry for change and equality with a message that lives on and inspires today.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”