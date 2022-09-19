IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

    05:41

  • Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding

    02:35

  • The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

    01:57

  • Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

    02:15

  • New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

    01:31

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • More than a billion expected to watch the queen’s funeral

    02:22

  • A moment of silence for the queen

    02:19

  • Hurricane Fiona wipes out Puerto Rico’s power

    01:53

  • Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports

    02:26

  • Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave

    02:15

  • Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants

    02:36

  • The dozens of officers and first responders welcoming a 5-year-old to kindergarten

    02:11

  • MET plans to deploy greatest number of officers in its history for Queen’s funeral

    02:06

  • Tropical Storm Fiona heading towards Puerto Rico, potentially forming into a hurricane by tomorrow

    01:49

  • Prince William and Harry hold vigil at Westminster

    02:14

  • Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia

    01:48

  • Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis now going to Massachusetts military base

    01:42

Nightly News

Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

01:01

Although Queen Elizabeth II had no real powers, she represented something long lasting and unswayed by the winds of politics. Lester Holt concludes tonight’s broadcast with a reflection on Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy.Sept. 19, 2022

  • Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral

    05:41

  • Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding

    02:35

  • The last of the queue at Westminster Hall

    01:57

  • Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?

    02:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All