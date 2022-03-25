IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis

    02:14

  • Russia surrounding Chernihiv

    02:14

  • Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

    02:39

  • Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo

    02:09

  • Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results

    01:58

  • 14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride

    01:28
  • Now Playing

    Lester Holt reflects on support for Ukraine and its resolve against Russia

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    St. Peter’s March Madness Cinderella story

    01:26

  • How states are responding to high gas prices

    01:23

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

    02:16

  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

    02:18

  • U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable

    01:54

  • Biden says U.S. will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

    02:55

  • Communities come together after devastating storms

    01:22

  • Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

    01:34

  • What to expect as Biden meets with NATO leaders

    00:50

  • Tornado destroys homes in New Orleans suburb

    01:42

  • Jackson faces heated questions, tense exchanges on Day 3 of Supreme Court hearings

    01:43

Nightly News

Lester Holt reflects on support for Ukraine and its resolve against Russia

01:22

Lester Holt is on the ground for a second time covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine – this time from the Polish border, where so many have rushed to escape the fighting. Lester reflects on the world's support of Ukraine, and the civilians who are forced to fight or flee.March 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis

    02:14

  • Russia surrounding Chernihiv

    02:14

  • Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

    02:39

  • Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo

    02:09

  • Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All