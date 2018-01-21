Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Lester Holt reports from inside North Korea

 

NBC News’ Lester Holt is in North Korea filing exclusive reports for NBC News and MSNBC through Monday. On Tuesday, January 23, he will anchor “NBC Nightly News” live from Seoul, South Korea.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Hawaii false alarm: Ensuing chaos is teachable moment, experts say

Chaos from Hawaii false alarm shows we still don't know what to do

U.S. news
One year later, protesters reunite for 2018 Women's March
Gallery

One year later, protesters reunite for 2018 Women's March

U.S. news
Without CHIP resolution, 1.7 million kids could lose healthcare in weeks

Without CHIP funding, 1.7 million kids could lose healthcare in weeks

U.S. news
This organization is turning drawing into a social pastime
Video

This organization is turning drawing into a social pastime

U.S. news
Second Women’s March draws thousands across the country
Video

Second Women’s March draws thousands across the country

U.S. news

World News

Several dead after gunmen attack Afghanistan's Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul

Several dead after gunmen attack Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel

World
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too

Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. Russia spies too

EXCLUSIVE
Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies

Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies

World
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team

IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team

Sports
Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival

Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival

Latino
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Lester Holt reports from North Korea ahead of Olympic Games

Lester Holt reports from North Korea ahead of Olympic Games

Nightly News
Flu season intensifies; 30 children have died

Flu season intensifies; 30 children have died

Health news
Researchers take step towards a better flu vaccine

How to make a better flu vaccine

Health news

advertisement